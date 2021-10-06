The 2021 Canadian Cowboys Association (CCA) Finals Rodeo took place at Kinetic Park in Swift Current, Sept. 24-26.
There were four rodeo performances with over 90 competitors during the three-day event. This is the biggest event on the CCA calendar and one of the largest rodeo events in the country, featuring eight competition categories and five junior/novice events. Last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year's rodeo was held outdoors at the Magnus Newland Arena, instead of indoors at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex.
The 2021 Finals Rodeo was part of the new Frontier Fall event at Kinetic Park that featured a variety of entertainment and activities, including a trade show, food truck wars, and the Swift Current Ag and Ex Ranchman's Ridin' and Recitin' event. Below are the 2021 CCA Finals champions in the different competition categories:
Ladies Barrel Racing – Dana Lovell (Cypress County, AB); Junior Barrel Racing – Kate Beierbach (Maple Creek, SK); Bareback – Brady Bertram (Maple Creek, SK); Novice Bareback – Austin Avramenko (Nipawin, SK); Team Roping – Travis Nickolson (Irvine, AB) & Brady Chappel (Moose Jaw, SK); Saddle Bronc – Brady Dinwoodie (Kenosee Lake, SK); Novice Saddle Bronc – Keagan Crossman (Rosetown, SK); Steer Wrestling – Kal Klovansky (Edgeley, SK); Junior Steer Riding – Grady Young (Tyvan, SK); Novice Bull Riding – Cyson Romanow (Corning, SK);
Tie Down Roping - Tyce McLeod (Waldeck, SK); Breakaway Roping – Jody Traynor (Delisle, SK);
Bull Riding – Chanse Switzer (Hazenmore, SK); High Point – Kevin Dunham (Souris, MB), All Around – Adam Gilchrist (Maple Creek, SK).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.