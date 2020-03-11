With 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) at the forefront of national and international news and top-of-mind for many individuals, The City of Swift Current has developed a plan to ensure that all essential municipal services will remain intact, should Provincial/National Health Authorities declare an outbreak of the virus in our region.
As of today (March 11), the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) describes the public health risk in Canada as LOW, and there are no known cases of the virus in Saskatchewan to date.
Tim Marcus, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, said: “While all the information that we have received from the Public Health Agency of Canada indicates that the risk of spread is very low in our region, we have a plan in place to guarantee things like running water, power, our sewer systems and fire protection remain in place in the unlikely event that we are impacted locally. Our duty as a Municipal Government is to be proactive and to plan for the worst-case scenario, allowing us to eliminate risk to the essential services that we provide to our citizens.”
The City’s essential services are City-governed services that are considered necessary for the health and well-being of the community’s residents, and include:
•Light & Power
•Water & Wastewater
•Swift Current Fire Department
Marcus wishes to remind residents that this planning effort is an exercise in due diligence on the City’s part, and not a cause for alarm.
“We continue to be encouraged by the information we receive, along with all Canadians, from the Public Health Agency of Canada, with regards to the limited spread of the virus in Canada, and the lack of any reported cases so far in Saskatchewan.”
Marcus explained that, in terms of prevention, the City is encouraging all staff to practice frequent and proper hand hygiene and coughing and sneezing etiquette, as well as to stay home if employees are sick.
What to do if you get sick
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada:
If you become ill and must visit a health care professional, call ahead or announce when you arrive that you have a respiratory illness.
If you have travelled abroad and develop fever, cough or difficulty breathing in the next 14 days:
•Isolate yourself within the home as quickly as possible, and
•Call your health care provider or public health authority.
Residents who wish to learn more about 2019 Novel Coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:
•Public Health Agency of Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus.html
•Government of Saskatchewan (including the Saskatchewan COVID-19 Preparedness Plan): https://www.saskatchewan.ca/coronavirus#utm_campaign=q2_2015&utm_medium=short&utm_source=%2Fcoronavirus
