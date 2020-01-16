The emergency room at Cypress Regional Hospital in Swift Current received a helping hand from Paterson Grain to purchase equipment.
Paterson Grain Regional Manager Maurice Dureault and Swift Current Terminal General Manager Warren Mareschal presented a cheque of $10,000 to Saskatchewan Health Authority Physician Executive for Integrated Rural Health Dr. Kevin Wasko and emergency room staff, Jan. 10.
Dureault noted it is part of Paterson Grain’s philosophy to give back to the community.
“Since the company started in 1908, they've been giving money to communities throughout the years,” he said. “Hospitals, anything to do with volunteers, and to help people with life in general.”
Paterson Grain is a division of Paterson GlobalFoods Inc., a family-owned group of companies. The grain terminal at Swift Current has been in operation since 1995. The company’s founder, Norman Paterson, was a philanthropist and he established the Paterson Foundation in 1970.
The cheque presentation in Swift Current was one of five donations made by Dureault. The other four were in Alberta, including in Medicine Hat. The Foundation’s board of directors will decide on the allocation of funds, which will vary from year to year. This time it was decided to give funding to emergency services.
“I think the reason why they like giving to the healthcare is because it involves a whole community we're involved in, like our grain producers,” he explained. “We got grain producers in this area and surrounding area. So it does help our customer basis too. It's nice to see that the money is used towards that.”
According to Dr. Wasko there will be a discussion with staff working in the emergency room at Cypress Regional Hospital to determine their needs before a decision is made on the purchase of equipment with this money.
“They were very specific that it was for the emergency department at this hospital,” he said about the Paterson Grain donation. “So ensuring that it's a piece of equipment that the staff all feel we're lacking or that we need that either needs replacement or that we just don't have, that for whatever reasons we haven't been able to purchase through the normal capital equipment purchasing. So decide on that together as a team of nurses and physicians, and then ensuring that it's within the budget of this donation go and make that purchase that way.”
The normal process to acquire equipment for the emergency room or other services in the Cypress Regional Hospital is quite elaborate.
“The normal capital equipment process is that all the equipment needs within this hospital are prioritized and then weighed against the other priorities across the whole province,” he noted. “So there's quite an extensive process that goes on for capital equipment purchases and that's why there's only so many funds for capital equipment purchases in each year.”
Funds raised by the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation are also used to address the equipment needs at the Cypress Regional Hospital.
“Thankfully we have a very generous foundation here that will also supplement and then purchase certain items of equipment that maybe didn't make the cut for whatever reason as well, but it's very unique to have a single department to be able to say these funds stay here in this department and what is our top need or priority within this department so that we can ensure that that is purchased,” Dr. Wasko said.
Cypress Regional Hospital is one of six regional hospitals in Saskatchewan, and it therefore has one of the busiest emergency departments in the province.
“There's our provincial Saskatoon and Regina emergency departments that are obviously the busiest and then the next tier is those regional centres,” he said.
