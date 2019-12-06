The emergency repair work to the historic Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) weir in Swift Current has been delayed due to an unexpected breakdown in equipment.
Mitch Minken, the City of Swift Current’s general manager of infrastructure and operations, provided an update on the project during a regular council meeting, Dec. 2.
There was a breakdown on a specialized piece of equipment used for the project and the contractor therefore had to wait until it could be repaired.
“It was a piece of underwater drill that needed parts to get here and it took about 10 days to get those parts and get that drill back in service,” he said after the meeting. “So, we lost 10 days on the project. It’s now repaired and we’re back up and running.”
He expected that it will probably take another 10 to 14 days to finish the work, and that the project will be completed around Dec. 15.
“Everything else is working well,” he said. “A little bit of nice weather this week, that will certainly help those guys working there.”
Although temperatures have been dropping in recent weeks and there has also been snowfall, the conditions on the creek will still make it possible for the contractor to complete the work.
“There’s still a bit of water flow there,” he said. “That water flow keeps everything from freezing up solid. So the conditions have been just fine for them to continue on.”
The historic weir, which is a municipal heritage property, was originally built in 1888 to provide a steady supply of water to steam locomotives on CPR’s main line.
Council approved a contract agreement with Timber Restoration Services in May 2019 to carry out restoration work at a total cost of $477,816.34 (PST included, GST excluded). The City has allocated a total of $725,000 in the capital budget for the project, which includes engineering, construction, and construction management.
The restoration work started in late August, but shortly afterwards the contractor discovered scour holes between three and six feet deep. Underwater bed material had washed away as a result of water current and wave activity against the weir, and it has compromised the structure.
The City identified the need for emergency repair work to ensure the future stability to the weir wall. Council approved an additional $350,000 from the 2020 capital budget for this work.
