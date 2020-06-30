There was a very good turnout of special interest and vintage vehicles for the Eliminators Car Club social distance cruise in Swift Current, June 24.
The Eliminators Car Club Cruisin the Care Homes was held in support of the local Salvation Army food bank.
Salvation Army volunteers accepted donations of non-perishable food and cash from cruise participants in the staging area at the Swift Current Mall parking lot.
From there the convoy of vehicles followed a route around the city that took them past care and retirement homes. There were also spectators along the route that enjoyed the variety of interesting vehicles. The route included Cypress House, The Meadows, Cypress Regional Hospital, The Bentley, Prairieview Lodge, Riverview Village Estates, Willowcreek Manor, Swift Current EMS, and the Swift Current Fire Hall. The Eliminators Car Club held a similar cruise in late April in support of the Salvation Army and to salute essential workers.
