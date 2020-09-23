There was a good turnout of special interest and vintage vehicles for Cruisin' the Care Homes, the Eliminators Car Club's final social distance cruise of the year in Swift Current, Sept. 16.
Cruise participants gathered at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex north parking lot, where the Swift Current Salvation Army accepted donations for the local food bank. From there the convoy of vehicles followed a route around the city that took them past care and retirement homes, as well as the Cypress Regional Hospital, Swift Current EMS, and the Swift Current Fire Hall.
This was the fourth time that Eliminators Car Club hosted such an event in 2020. The inaugural cruise was held in late April as a way to give participants something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic and to show support to the Salvation Army, essential workers and care home residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.