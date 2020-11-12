Today, Thursday, November 12th, is Election Day for the City of Swift Current and our local Public and Separate School Divisions. Voters will be heading to the polls between 9:00 AM and 8:00 PM today to cast their ballots following the postponement of the Election on Monday, November 9th due to the major snowstorm that rocked Southwest Saskatchewan Sunday.
The City of Swift Current will be posting live results as the City’s five Polls report shortly after 8:00 PM tonight. The five Polls are:
•Advance Polls
•Special Polls / Mail-In Ballots
•Trailview Alliance Church
•Innovation Credit Union i-Plex
•Chinook Golf Course
“Our goal is to get the results posted as quickly as they come in,” said Michael Boutilier, the City’s Communications & Stakeholder Relations Coordinator. “In lieu of our original plan to live stream results, we opted to prioritize posting them to our website instead, as it allows us to share them with the public faster. We don’t want our 29 candidates to have to sit on pins and needles for any longer than necessary.”
A dedicated Results webpage, which can be found at www.swiftcurrent.ca/results, is the place for voters and candidates to visit after 8:00 PM to get the most up-to-date results. Visitors to the webpage are reminded torefresh the page frequently, as it will be updated as each Polling Station reports.
In addition, results will be posted and updated on the City’s social media channels at https://www.facebook.com/CityOfSwiftCurrent and https://twitter.com/City_SC.
