Swift Current RCMP are currently at a rolled over car hauler on Highway #1 West of Swift Current near Webb.
Please use caution if you are passing the accident. The truck slid into the ditch and rolled because of considerable amounts of ice build-up on the highway. While there were no injuries, the RCMP would like to advise people travelling today in all parts of the province to check the Highway Hotline and consider road conditions in your area before setting out this morning.
