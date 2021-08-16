Avery Andres (16 yrs old) and Bella Thomson (7 yrs old) are both local medical warriors and wish recipients. Its their wish now to give back to the organization that made their dreams come true so they can help other local kids get wishes granted. Currently there are 230 kids waiting on wishes in SK, at an average cost of $10,000 per wish.
The girls have decided to host a Duck Derby in Swift Current on September 6.
The event will feature a duck derby race on Sept 6, hosted in Riverside Park (Swift Current) for Saskatchewan residents to support and will also feature a well wishes campaign for anyone outside of Saskatchewan that would like to donate to the cause. Well Wishes can be sent to Avery and Bella via @CharityCards by visiting makeawish.ca/ducks. Ducks officially go on sale today for anyone currently in Saskatchewan and can be purchased by visiting makeawish.ca/ducks.
Avery was diagnosed with Rubinstien-Taybi Syndrome and Holoprosencephaly and Bella has Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID), Hirschsprungs Disease, and Cartilage Hair Hypoplasia (CHH), all rare conditions. Combined these two medical warriors have spent nearly 1700 days in hospital in their short lifetimes and having wishes to come home to in good times makes everything that much sweeter.
In Sept of 2019 Avery received her wish of a hot tub in her backyard. Since receiving her wish, Avery’s caregiver Andrea Orr says “it has made the hard medical days so much easier to know she can come home and relax in her tub. The absolute joy this wish has brought Avery is immeasurable, which is why we’ve dedicated our time to hosting this fundraiser in support of Make-A-Wish. We’ve seen the joy first hand that a wish can bring and we want to help give back to every medical warrior waiting on a wish.”
Bella received her wish in May of this year when Make-A-Wish created a fairy-tale castle and oasis in her backyard. Bella and her brother Waylon have absolutely loved exploring their castle and always having a hidden oasis to escape to in challenging times.
Kyla Thomson, Bella’s mom, says “Bella’s wish has given her hope through tough hospital stays & when we are home it gives her the chance to play in all the ways she’s dreamed of. It has meant so much to Bella to see her wish come true and give her the joys of being a kid at home when she doesn’t have to be in hospital”.
The partnership Bella and Avery have formed to make this event a reality was done in hopes of raising enough money to make several wishes come true for other medical warriors in Saskatchewan and across the country.
“Bringing joy to other medical warriors is something both Avery and Bella have always excelled at, so this was a natural progression for them to partner and give joy to others on a whole new level,” says Andrea. This event also helps these two medical warriors celebrate their journey by having local organizations be part of making this a reality for them.
The girls are extremely excited to have so many supporters in this journey, especially the title sponsor Fauser Energy, based in Shaunavon. Ted Fauser is dedicated to Make-A-Wish in his own personal way and has chosen to support the girls in this endeavor, something they are forever grateful for. Other local businesses have shown huge support including Armstrong Implements, Plewis Automotive Group (Standard Nissan, Standard Dodge, Standard Motors), Mastech, and Badger Daylighting Services.
The Swift Current Downtown Business Association also contributed heavily to the prizes for the girls event, so a huge thank you to them as well as WestJet, Canadian Tire, Candle Lake Resort, Sheraton Cavalier, Cutting Edge Custom Meats, Kellie Reynolds (RMT), and The Red Coat Inn for their support.
Visit makeawish.ca/ducks to see all the ways you can support their event.
