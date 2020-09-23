There was a drop in student enrolment in Chinook School Division at the start of the new school year and over 300 students are learning from home through two home-based learning options.
Chinook Director of Education Kyle McIntyre announced the opening day enrolment numbers during a regular Chinook School Division board meeting, Sept. 14.
There were 5,893 students enrolled on Sept. 9, which is 31 fewer than the previous school year. He cautioned that student numbers will still fluctuate during the initial weeks and the official numbers will be based on enrolment at the end of September.
“That number always fluctuates over September, because of people coming in for hockey trials or people going elsewhere or families still travelling,” he said after the meeting.
This opening day enrolment total includes 194 students who are engaging in a new at-home learning option that will be delivered by 10 Chinook teachers and 177 students enrolled in home-based education, which is delivered by parents or caregivers. There are over 40 more students enrolled for home-based education compared to last year.
McIntyre noted that some families registered with online schools before they knew that Chinook School Division will have a new at-home learning option. Considering all the uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic before the start of the new school year, he therefore felt the opening day enrolment numbers were reasonable.
“It's not too bad,” he said. “I think if we look back historically on our enrolment, we're probably still higher in terms of our student numbers than we thought we are going to be when we forecasted enrolments five years ago. So we're happy with the numbers. We knew that some numbers were going to go down because of the at-home learning option and families not being comfortable, but I think we're doing a lot better than a lot of Saskatchewan divisions.”
Education funding is tied to enrolment, and school divisions will therefore be concerned about the financial impact of lower enrolment related to the pandemic.
“I think there would be a fear amongst directors that school division funding is going to be reduced, because of some of the enrolment attrition that's gone on around the province,” he said. “So I think that's a very fair concern. Certainly, I'm concerned about that. I don't think the numbers are what I feared they would be, but for me I'll really start putting some worry and deeper thought into it prior to Sept. 30, because that's really the date and the time that we get most anxious about it.”
The Chinook School Division created the new at-home learning delivery option in response to a need expressed by families.
“We found out very quickly we had some families that still want to be part of the Chinook School Division, that still want to be part of a regular grade cohort, a regular classroom, and have the expertise, planning and direction and assessment and connection with a Chinook teacher,” he said.
The school division is able to offer this additional at-home learning option through the expansion of the Chinook Cyber School.
“Previously our Cyber School operated from Grade 10 to 12 throughout our division,” he explained. “We looked after high school kids, especially in our rural areas that did not have the same opportunity to have teaching from a subject specialist. Historically we had about 700 seats a semester with our Cyber School.”
The addition of kindergarten to Grade 9 students to the Cyber School format required the hiring of 10 more teachers to offer this online learning option.
“Some of those teachers were teachers that had superannuated, some teachers are brand new, some are present Chinook teachers that wanted an accommodation because of compromised immune system or something like that,” he said. “So it's a bit of a hybrid, but it is 10 additional teachers that we've had to employ to meet the needs of these kids.”
The key difference between the new at-home learning option through Chinook Cyber School and the regular home-based education is the involvement of teachers with students.
“There are expectations for learning, there are assessments, there are evaluations, there's attendance that's going to be taken,” he said. “The only difference is that those children are going to be in their homes with their parents. The teachers are going to be coming in virtually, working with those students. Whereas a home schooler, the parent is responsible for designing, creating and submitting a home learning plan for their children that has to be reviewed and approved by Chinook and send back.”
A lot of preparation took place to ensure the safety of students when they returned to schools in the Chinook School Division. Students and staff have to adhere to a variety of safety protocols to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection. McIntyre felt the opening week of the return to school went well.
“I think that people were very anxious before school began, but I think once people got to school, the kids were extremely resilient. They understand the need for masking protocols and hand hygiene and physical distancing and gathering numbers and staggered entrances and stuff, and the kids adapted very, very well. I think our staff were very anxious before the kids got back, but our opening week went way better than anyone could have anticipated and people really realized the importance of relationships. So it was great to have kids back, it was great to have our staff back.”
The only noticeable issue with the implementation of the new safety protocols was related to the additional cleaning procedures to sanitize school buses.
“We have the safest cleaners that we can have possible, but we are getting a few reports that some of the cleaners has taken some dye off of certain types of clothing,” he said. “So we're certainly doing all we can do to remediate that and to reach out to families where that has been the case. We're learning from that and we're going to try to amend our cleaning procedures on our bus, but our number one goal is to keep students and staff healthy and certainly we do have to pay attention to making sure that flat surfaces and points of contact are sanitized.”
He felt the Chinook School Division was well prepared for the reopening of schools with the new safety protocols, and the goal will be to make any changes where necessary to procedures to ensure it will work effectively.
“Most of the things that are being adjusted in the schools are really around the procedures, but what I would hear from the schools and from our teachers and superintendents is that routines, procedures, expectations are well rehearsed within the first few days of school and I think things are running smoother than what people anticipated,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.