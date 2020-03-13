The Coronavirus (COVID-19) is the top news story globally and as new cases of the virus increase across North America numerous sports organizations and other groups have cancelled their events for the short term. In recent days Saskatchewan’s first positive case of the Cornavirus was confirmed in Saskatoon.
With this latest development organizations such as the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation have reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority on advice of how to proceed with any planned public events in the coming weeks. The consensus is that small group activities with crowds under “250”individuals are still appropriate under these current circumstances. Therefore, after an indepth discussion with the organizing committee in Shaunavon a decision has been made to proceed with the “Taste of the Arts” on March 28 at the Crescent Point Wickenheiser Centre. As per any public event serving food and beverages prudent health and safety standards are and will be followed by the vendors on site as outlined by the Saskatchewan Health Authority with ticket sales limited to under “250”.
Meanwhile, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to monitor the Coronavirus situation, the public is being advised to practice safety precautions including:
-Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds - Cough and sneeze into your elbow - Maintain 1 metre between yourself and others when in public spaces - Avoid visits to the elderly or long term care residents if you have travelled by airplane
or attended mass public gatherings in the past two weeks.
- Avoid touching your face - Cancel any non -essential air travel from now to the end of April - Avoid public gatherings of more than 250 people
Tickets for the “Taste of the Arts” are $60 each and available through the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation (306)778-3314 or Western Financial in Shaunavon (306) 297-2669.
