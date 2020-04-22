During this time of social distancing and self isolation through COVID-19, the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation will be hosting its 20th Annual General Meeting on May 7 at 1 p.m. via Video Conference. Please pre-register for this meeting by email: office@drnobleirwinfoundation.com
All registered participants will be emailed the video link to the meeting along with the AGM package. Media Interviews with our Executive Director and/ Board Chair will be available after the meeting.
