The City of Swift Current wishes to advise residents and motorists that, beginning Sunday, April 25th, Cheadle Street West will be closed from 1st Avenue Northwest to Central Avenue North.
This closure is necessary to facilitate the conversion from overhead to underground power lines in the downtown core. It is anticipated that the closure will be in place for approximately seven to ten days, and detours will be in place for the duration of the work.
