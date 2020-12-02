In an effort to help support local business, the City of Swift Current wishes to advise the public that Downtown Parking Enforcement will not take place during the month of December except for parking spaces intended for loading zones and areas where the curb is painted yellow for safety purposes.
Marty Salberg, the City’s General Manager of Planning & Growth Development, stated: “This is an initiative that we put in place a few years ago as a means to support our local business community during this busy retail season.”
“Our goal, of course, is to try and help drive more customers to our downtown shops,” said Salberg. “Our business community has been making tremendous efforts to ensure public safety in their spaces by putting capacity restrictions and physical distancing measures in place, so while customers may have to wait a few moments to enter shops on occasion, we encourage citizens to mask up, follow all health and safety guidelines and SUPPORT LOCAL.”
In addition to available parking on downtown streets, the parking lot at City Hall (pictured below) is available for free, public parking on weekends, statutory holidays and during the evening.
“The City Hall parking lot is a short walk from the downtown commercial area and allows citizens to take in the light displays at Market Square on their way to shop,” concluded Salberg.
