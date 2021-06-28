The City of Swift Current is pleased to inform residents and motorists that the construction on the intersection of Chaplin Street West and 1st Avenue Northwest is now completed, and the intersection will be opened again, effective Tuesday, June 29th.
The objectives of this project were the installation of new sewer and water mains and the installation of new traffic structures and electrical components to provide continuity with the other downtown intersections that were completed in recent years.
Work was completed ahead of schedule.
Please be advised that the traffic pattern on 1st Avenue Northwest is back to one-way traffic. There is no longer a 4-way stop at Herbert Street intersection, and there is no longer two-way traffic in the 200 block of 1st Avenue Northwest.
“We are pleased to let people know this project is completed ahead of schedule,” explained Mitch Minken, General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations, “and we’d like to thank the public and business community for their patience and understanding during construction.”
