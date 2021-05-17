After an extensive search, the board of directors for Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter has selected Rebecca Donnelly as its next Executive Director. This appointment comes as a key next step for Dorie’s House as the organization prepares to open its doors to residents later this year.
“Our selection committee did an outstanding job, and I am confident that we have found the right person for what will no doubt be a challenging role at this crucial stage of the project,” said board President, Shaun Hanna.
Rebecca Donnelly brings a wealth of knowledge to Dorie’s House having most recently served as the Outreach Manager for Southwest Crisis Services in Swift Current, and she has extensive experience as a Counsellor, Coordinator and Community Educator in Montreal and abroad.
“Dorie’s House is a perfect example of what a community can build, and it continues to show us the power and endurance of a positive force,” remarks Rebecca Donnelly about her new position with the organization, “I have been following and supporting this project since the beginning, and I am very happy that the hard work has been rewarded. What an incredible and much-needed partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.”
The treatment centre is a new, joint venture between the organization and the Saskatchewan Health Authority that will see six beds for substance misuse treatment in the province as well as two emergency shelter beds for youth in the province.
“I believe the core of Dorie’s House is providing kindness, knowledge, hope and connection in order to offer the opportunity to make choices to create a better future. I share this vision and have worked for years, through various roles, with the same goal in mind: supporting and helping individuals so that they may be able to choose a more positive path forward” says Donnelly.
“With Rebecca coming on board,” notes Hanna, “we’ll be able move forward with hiring our residential youth support workers, finish some facility improvements, and finally move towards launching this much needed program.”
