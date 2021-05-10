The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division is excited announce plans for the Grand Opening of the brand-new disc golf course.
On Saturday May 15th, Mayor Al Bridal, General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones, and representatives from the Saskatchewan Disc Golf Association will take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony. Following the ribbon cutting, Saskatchewan Disc Golf will be hosting demo sessions with local residents. These demo sessions will run in 30-minute intervals between 1-4 p.m. and must be pre-booked online.
Community Recreation Coordinator, Chris Keleher, says, “We are excited to hold this Grand Opening and officially open the Disc Golf course here in Swift Current. This will be a great opportunity for the community to put a spotlight on this new recreational activity in our city.”
Disc Golf is played like golf, consisting of a 9- or 18-hole course where players throw discs at a target from a tee area, continuing to throw until the target is reached. Score is kept by tallying the number of throws to reach the target, with the goal of being the player with the lowest score.
If you have any questions or would like to schedule a demo session with the Saskatchewan Disc Golf Association during the Grand Opening, please contact Community Services at 306-778-2787 or visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.