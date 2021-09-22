The 10th anniversary Cruisin' the Market Show and Shine was held in downtown Swift Current, Sept. 11.
The event has become a popular annual tradition at Market Square. Rainy weather deterred some vehicle owners from bringing out their vehicles, and the number of registered entries were lower than usual at 52.
The weather did not dampen the enthusiasm of participants and those who came to the show to take a look at the variety of cars, trucks and motorcycles from different eras. The category winners were:
Pre-registration draw winner – Lance Sawatzky; Best Motorcycle Foreign – Craig Erick 1977 Honda G5 550; Best North American Motorcycle – June Roy 2002 Harley Davidson Softail Deuce; Best Motorcycle Vintage – Al Kaufman 1940’s Excelsior 125cc; Longest Distance Award – Darion Courtney Jones from Rosetown 2002 Ford Mustang GT; Participants Choice Award – Hayley Vipond 1953 Desoto Powermaster; Viewers Choice Award – Vince Flaterud 1953 Chevy Bel Air; Best Dragster – Al Kaufmann 2010 Hambster Nostalgia; Best Muscle Car – Darren Brown 1970 Dodge Challenger; Best Foreign Car – David Craig 1989 Nissan Fairlady; Special Interest – Russell Hart 1925 Ford C Cab; Work-in-progress – Darren Brown 1970 Dodge Charger 500; Best Truck pre ’76 – Dana Zacharuk 1950 Studebaker 2R5; Best Truck Post ’76 – Chris Drummond 1985 Chevrolet 3+3; Best Ford Pre ’76 – Michael Korven 1973 Ford Mustang; Best GM Pre’76 – Robert Heron 1963 Chev Impala SS; Best Mopar Pre ’76 – David Korven 1970 Plymouth Cuda; Best Ford Post’ 76 – Hary Arnelien 2012 Ford Mustang GT-CS; Best GM Post ’76 – Robert Fahsett 2016 Chevy Corvette Stingray; Best Mopar Post ’76 Mitch Minken 2012 Dodge Challenger.
