Dr. David Torr, Medical Health Officer, Saskatchewan Health Authority, has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Prairie View Estate personal care home in Herbert. An individual associated with this personal care home tested positive for COVID-19.
The SHA is conducting a public health investigation to identify and contain any risk of further spread. Staff and residents of the personal care home will be tested. To date no other residents or staff of the Personal Care Home have presented with symptoms of COVID-19.
Visitor restrictions are in place at the care home to control and contain the virus while an investigation and contact tracing is underway.
For every individual confirmed as having COVID-19, Public Health staff interview people associated with this individual to determine with whom they have had contact during their infectious period. Infection Prevention Control is immediately notified of all positive tests in SHA facilities and engaged to ensure all appropriate protocols are in place.
The health and safety of our residents and the employees who care for them is of utmost importance to the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Keeping the people we serve, our employees and physicians healthy and safe, is paramount to the work we do each and every day.
COVID-19 is in Saskatchewan. Protect yourself and your family at all times during pandemic by following all public health recommendations, and ensuring you do your part to stop the spread.
The Public Health definition of an outbreak varies by setting. In long-term care and personal care homes, an outbreak is declared when one person (a resident or healthcare worker) tests positive for COVID-19. For more information on COVID19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan please visit:
https://www.sask atchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/latest-updates
