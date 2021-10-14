The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on medical services was a key area of discussion during the annual Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) president and vice-president tour to connect with members across the province.
The tour had become an annual SMA tradition to give the organization’s leadership an opportunity to stay in touch with members. It switched to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic and the meetings this fall were also held virtually.
SMA President Dr. Eben Strydom and Vice-President Dr. John Gjevre shared the responsibilities of the tour, with one of them or sometimes both attending these meetings.
The virtual meeting with physicians from the Cypress Regional Medical Association took place on Tuesday evening, Oct. 5. It was the ninth of 12 virtual meetings, and the final meeting was scheduled to take place on Oct. 13.
Dr. Strydom spoke by telephone with the Prairie Post on Oct. 6 about the tour and the discussions with physicians.
“A lot of it revolves around COVID of course and the impact that COVID has on medical services and waiting lists,” he said about concerns raised by physicians. “Then also the secondary implications that it has on waiting times. We've been talking about virtual care and specifically in Swift Current those were the main discussions that we had. Also, the fact that now all elective surgeries have been cancelled as well as elective outpatient procedures and clinics, and the impact that has on physicians and surgeons.”
He noted that physicians have spoken during these virtual meetings about the concerns raised by their patients about the cancellation of elective surgeries and clinics.
“They've waited long to have surgery and because of this COVID wave they now have to wait even longer,” he said.
Physicians have therefore been receiving questions from worried patients about other alternatives that might be available. Patients want to know whether there are options to receive care outside the province.
“It's an important, under appreciated problem, the impact that COVID had on the waiting list,” he said. “People are suffering and there's nothing else you can do as to say you just have to wait longer. There's no escape from it and the patients suffer from it really, but it is frustrating, because our job is to help and now we can't.”
The health and well-being of physicians have been an important issue for the SMA before the pandemic, and COVID-19 is adding immense stress to their work to care for patients.
“We hear from physicians regarding burnout,” he said. “There's been some surveys done in the past to get an idea of how bad it is, where it is, what can be done, and we know for a fact that burnout is high. We know there are lots of frustrations with the current situation, the fact that it is overwhelming so much of our system, and a lot of physicians feel this didn't have to happen this way. There's also the indirect stresses that come with it, and we see the impacts of that through the utilization of our physician health program and the contact that they have had with members over the last year, which substantially increased from previous experiences.”
Physicians have spoken during these virtual meetings about how discouraging it is to see demonstrations at hospitals against vaccine mandates.
“They mentioned that they have the demonstrations and it's disheartening to see, despite the fact that they have people in hospital fighting for their lives in the ICU,” he said. “And so it is just another level of stress, the fact that there doesn't seem to be enough understanding of what's really happening here. It's not a conspiracy. It’s real, and sometimes you wish you can take people into the hospital and show them and say this is what COVID looks like. It's not what you read on the internet. This is the face of COVID, this is what suffering looks like, and even to hear what some of those patients have to say when they struggle to breath. It is hard to see that every day and to deal with it and to have this huge disconnect between people that find out too late that they should have done certain things.”
He emphasized the pandemic is causing stress among all individuals working in the healthcare system and not only among physicians.
“It really affects physicians and healthcare workers,” he noted. “We should never just say physicians. Healthcare workers – nurses and respiratory therapists and lab techs and everybody.”
The pandemic has made it necessary for physicians to turn towards virtual care as a means to continue providing cares to patients. The use of this tool came up during the SMA virtual tour.
“We had feedback with regards to the process of finances for the physicians, how virtual care is being managed, and how we plan to go forward with that to try and make that into permanent fee schedule codes while addressing the shortcomings of the current process,” he said.
Dr. Strydom stressed virtual care is a very handy tool for physicians, but it is important to only view it as part of the tool kit available to them.
“It made a lot of things easier,” he said. “However, it's not a tool that can be used for all visits of course. So there need to be caution in terms of how to use it appropriately and it's certainly something that the physicians value very highly and patients alike. So we foresee that it will be ongoing and it helps a lot with access, especially under these circumstances.”
Another issue that was on the agenda for the virtual tour is the SMA’s commitment to address racism within the medical profession and the health system. The SMA board of directors created an Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) committee with a mandate to develop initiatives and consult with physicians.
“Racism has been identified as one of the priorities to deal with in the SMA,” he said. “Over the last year considerable effort went into understanding this better and a better understanding for members about these issues.”
The SMA’s spring representative assembly in early May included a presentation by Dr. Manuela Valle-Castro, director of the Division of Social Accountability with the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, about systemic racism.
“That helped us to understand the different kinds and impacts that it has, and how it gets maintained in certain instances because of the way that people view it,” Dr. Strydom said. “We have an EDI committee that's been established, it's got a budget, and they've been meeting regularly and getting input from the profession, and they had preliminary discussions with members affected to understand. This is a process, it's ongoing, and we learn as we go.”
The SMA shared information with physicians during the virtual tour about changes to the organizational structure, which will result in the replacement of regional medical associations (RMA) with new medical staff associations (SMA). The new SMA boundaries will align with the Saskatchewan Health Authority administrative areas.
Dr. Strydom said the SMA will continue to use every available opportunity to highlight the importance of vaccinations in combination with other measures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection among Saskatchewan residents.
“We know this virus is exceptionally virulent, its spreads very, very easy,” he mentioned. “We are going to be indoors and so the risk is just getting higher and higher, and I know for a fact that around Swift Current some of the vaccination uptake is rather low there. So people need to be very careful, even the vaccinated. Please get vaccinated and be careful. Use all the tools in the toolbox in terms of social distancing, not travel unless necessary, wear a mask, hand sanitation to try and reduce the risk of it spreading and making this wave even worse.”
