COVID-19 vaccine booking eligibility is being expanded once again in Saskatchewan. Starting March 18 at 12 o-clock noon, eligible groups will be expanded to include all individuals 67 years of age and older, individuals 50 years of age and older living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, all remaining phase one health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable.
Individuals 67 years of age and older
People meeting this criteria can book their appointment online 24/7 using their health card at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine; or call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Individuals 50 to 66 years of age living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District
Booking online is not available for this age group at this time.
Individuals meeting this criteria are invited to now book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A map of this area and the communities within it can be found at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/first-nations-metis-and-northern-community-businesses/economic-development/northern-administration-district
Individuals 67 years of age and over living in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District can utilize online booking according to the instructions above.
All Remaining Phase One Health Care Workers
All remaining phase one health care workers are invited to book their vaccination by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Booking online is not available for this category. These individuals require proof of their eligibility in order to book – this will be provided directly to them by their employer.
A list of positions that qualify within this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine/vaccine-delivery-phases
People with underlying health conditions who are clinically extremely vulnerable
Conditions in this category are listed on the saskatchewan.ca website. The majority of these individuals have already been identified by their health care team, and will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail in the next two weeks. This letter is required in order to book an appointment.
Booking online is not available for this category unless you are 67 years of age and older and have not yet booked an appointment. Otherwise, please call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Targeted vaccinations to select congregate living (group homes, those with intellectual disabilities)
SHA is also in the process of connecting with group homes for persons with intellectual disabilities, shelters, and other congregate living facilities. These organizations will be receiving email communication in the next 24-48 hours with information on plans for the vaccination of socially vulnerable populations in their area. Follow up phone calls will also take place next week.
