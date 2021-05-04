Reminder to residents that clinic availability is based on vaccine availability, and demand for appointments outweighs the current supply.
Residents are encouraged to consider immunization at their local pharmacy, or at a drive-thru or walk-in clinic.
Details on pharmacy immunizations can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies.
Details on drive-thru and walk-in clinics can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.
The type of vaccine offered at your clinic may vary depending on vaccine supply. All vaccines are safe, effective and approved for use in Canada, and are extremely effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization.
Please note vaccine supply remains limited and drive-thru/walk-in clinics may close early when all vaccine is administered. Residents are urged to check the current status of the clinic, age eligibility (now 37+), and wait times, at www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax to avoid unnecessary travel.
These clinics are available to anyone 37 years of age and older, or anyone with valid eligibility letters or other proof of employment required for prioritized frontline workers.
Read the rest of alert on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/releases/Pages/2021/May/COVID-19-immunization-alert-effective-May-5.aspx
