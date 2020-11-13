The Chinook School Division provided an attached statement regarding a COVID-19 case in Leader Composite School:
Latest News
- COVID-19 hits Leader Composite School
- Swift Current school buses cancelled for Friday the 13th
- Really new look for Swift Current council after municipal election
- Innovation Credit Union Super League results
- New measures outlined Nov. 12 to curb the rapid growth of COVID-19
- Suspects in stolen credit card case in Swift Current
- MD of Taber trying to help the agriculture community and its collective mental health
- Crowsnest FCSS focusing on food the next while
Most Popular
Articles
- Snow clearing efforts continue with a “little help from our friends”
- Southern Accord still singing sweet songs through COVID ugliness
- City crews ready to tackle potential blizzard Sunday
- Redcliff RCMP respond to fatal MVC
- Swift Current Municipal & School Board Elections Moved to Thursday, November 12th
- Swift Current Remembrance Day service to take place outdoor with limited attendance due to pandemic
- Albertans called on to have their say on firearms policy
- Perfect setting for Beginners Night Photography Workshop on Nov. 19
- Telus gets into the agriculture business with massive purchases
- MD of Taber trying to help the agriculture community and its collective mental health
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.