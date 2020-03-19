Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatchewan (including Swift Current) is adding further restrictions to its operations, effective tomorrow, March 20.
"Effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, regular operations of the Saskatchewan Court of Queen’s Bench are suspended. In accordance with the procedures described below, until further notice, only urgent and emergency matters will be heard by the Court, and most of those will be heard by phone or video conference."
Please see attached for details pertaining to when different types of court cases will start.
