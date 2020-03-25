The City of Swift Current would like to advise residents and businesses in our community of significant updates from both the Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada that were announced today.The Government of Saskatchewan this afternoon released a list of allowable business services that are permitted to continue to operate as of March 26, 2020. Businesses and organizations that do not fall within the list of “critical public services and allowable business services” are expected to close at or before midnight tonight. If you are unsure of the rules pertaining to your business, please email supportforbusiness@gov.sk.ca for support.In addition, the provincial government has announced that public and private gatherings are limited to a maximum of ten people, down from 25 people.Earlier today, the Government of Canada announced that it will be imposing mandatory, 14-day quarantines for travelers returning to Canada, effective midnight tonight.“These safety precautions are mandated to us by the provincial and federal governments,” said Mayor Denis Perrault. “We understand that these new rules will be particularly difficult for some of our local business community members, and as a Council, we will be taking steps within our power to assist business owners and residents who are feeling a financial impact as a result of COVID-19.”Perrault explained that there will be a special meeting of City Council held on Friday morning, March 27th. In order to honour social distancing procedures that are recommended by health experts, the meeting will be convened via Zoom, with Council members virtually attending from home.“The purpose of the special meeting is for Council to consider measures such as property tax deferrals for residential and commercial customers, and suspending penalties on late payments for utilities,” said Perrault. “We realize this is a really stressful time for many of our citizens, and we are going to explore every option available to us to assist individuals and families through this time.”The Special Meeting of Council will be available for the public and media to view live, online, and details will be made available shortly.WE’RE HERE TO SERVE YOUDespite the closures of City hall and the Service Centre to members of the general public, we are committed to delivering service to the community, albeit in a different manner than we’ve become used to. If you need to get in touch with us, the following contact information can help direct you to our staff, who are available from 7:45 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday, excluding statutory holidays.
- For General inquiries, please contact City Hall at 306.778.2777 or admin@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Recreation/Leisure inquiries, please contact Community Services at 306.778.2787 or communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Taxation inquiries, please contact 306.778.2704 or taxation@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Utility Billing inquiries, please contact 306.778.2731 or customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Planning inquiries, including Bylaw, Business Development and Building Services, please contact 306.778.2714 or plng@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Infrastructure & Operations inquiries, including Engineering, Environmental Services and Public Works, please contact 306.778.2748 or eng@swiftcurrent.ca.
- For Light & Power inquiries, please contact 306.778.2770 or lightandpower@swiftcurrent.ca.As the City will continue to rely on services such as Canada Post and deliveries, arrangements will be made to provide limited access to these service providers. If you fall under this category, please contact 306.778.2777 to make arrangements.COVID-19 Information:Citizens who wish to learn more about 2019 Novel Coronavirus can find reliable information via the following links:Residents who wish to learn more about the City of Swift Current’s response to COVID-19 can visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/coronavirus.
Council to meet Friday to explore financial relief options for Swift Current residents and businesses
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Council to meet Friday to explore financial relief options for Swift Current residents and businesses
- Alta gov't enforcing measures Wednesday afternoon to stop spread of COVID-19
- Government clarifies allowable business services, limits gatherings to 10-person maximum
- Phone line for people who have COVID-19 questions
- Apply for emergency isolation support now
- UFA Co-operative announces $14.1 million patronage dividend
- Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 In Saskatchewan
- COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 24 at 5:30 p.m.)
Most Popular
Articles
- Apply for emergency isolation support now
- Swift Current RCMP looking for two suspects
- Oyen high school to include Grades 7, 8 students next term
- COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 24 at 5:30 p.m.)
- COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta (March 21 at 4 p.m.)
- Government clarifies allowable business services, limits gatherings to 10-person maximum
- Four new COVID-19 cases in Sask. (March 19 afternoon update)
- SHA In-hospital Lab Collection sites closing
- Swift Current RCMP on the lookout for two theft suspects
- Additional financial support for Albertans and employers announced March 23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.