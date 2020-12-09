The remuneration of council members was the main item for action on the agenda of the first meeting of Swift Current’s newly elected council.
The council meeting, which took place via video conference on Nov. 30, received a report from City Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Tim Marcus about remuneration for council and meetings.
“Given that we have a new council, this is an ideal time to review the policy set for council remuneration,” he said.
He noted that the existing remuneration for council and meetings policy was established in 2007 and revised in 2012 and 2016. This remuneration policy was based on comparable council compensation in other cities with the same or similar demographics as Swift Current.
Administration is proposing some changes to the current remuneration policy that will result in a cost saving and reduce the time spend on administering the policy.
The mayor’s salary will remain at 42 per cent of step one of the CAO’s salary, which amounts to about $81,000 per year.
The remuneration for councillors will increase from 35 per cent to 42 per cent of the mayor’s salary. It means that the annual salary of councillors will grow from the current amount of $28,800 to approximately $34,000.
The cost saving will be achieved through the elimination of all claims by council members for meetings and per diems. These amounts that were claimed by councillors and the mayor in the past varied slightly from year to year, but the cost saving will be approximately $12,000 per year or about $1,000 per month.
Marcus indicated during his presentation of the report that this policy change will not result in a noticeable difference for council members.
“This will essentially keep remuneration consistent with where it has been over the course of the last term of office while being more efficiently administered,” he told the meeting.
Another policy change will benefit members of the public who are appointed by the City to sit on various boards and committees. The City currently appoints individuals to six different boards and committees. There has not been an increase in fees for appointees since 2007 and it is therefore proposed that the fee is increased from $35 per meeting to $50 per meeting.
All council members supported the proposed policy change, which will be formally considered and voted on at the next council meeting on Dec. 14. However, Councillor Tom Christiansen felt council should consider a further change to council remuneration that can result in an even larger cost saving.
“I'm of the opinion that we can maybe even bring them down a little bit more than what we set them at, but I think that's a discussion we all have to have,” he said.
Mayor Al Bridal felt the issue of lowering the salary amount for council members can be discussed at a planning meeting scheduled for Dec. 9. If council members decide to proceed with this suggestion, it will require another motion at a future council meeting.
The City had to give public notice for two weeks before the Dec. 14 meeting to indicate council’s intention to consider an amendment to the remuneration for council and meetings policy. If council members decide on another change to the policy, it will also have to be advertised for two weeks before there can be a vote at a future council meeting.
Mayor Bridal spoke to the media about the proposed change to council remuneration during an online media scrum after the council meeting. He said the intention of the policy change is to simplify the way council members are paid.
“I just thought we could make it simpler and just do a base fee and it would save some money,” he explained. “It's not a great deal of money, but it would save about $6,000 off the salary of the mayor from last year and then off the average salary of the councillors from last year it would be another between $6,000 and $8,000 by just doing the base salary.”
He is not concerned that this policy amendment will create a perception in the community that the new council is giving themselves a salary increase.
“I'm not worried about that perception, because the reality is, we've given ourselves a decrease,” he said. “It will be $6,000 to the mayor's salary over the last year and it will be $1,000 to every councillor on average and some more than others. So the perception might be an increase and if they ask I'll say it's actually a decrease and that's what the numbers show.”
There will also be a cost saving as a result of the proposed elimination of the claims for meetings and per diems, which will mean City staff do not have to spend time to process such claims.
“I think there's definitely some saving there,” he mentioned. “I'm not sure how much, but if they have to do seven sets of meeting fees every month, it's going to have to take someone in administration several hours to do. And so, if they don't have to spend a couple or three hours doing that, I'm sure they can spend it on other things, because there are other things a lot more important than meeting fees for council members and for the mayor.”
Bridal was happy to see agreement among council members at their first meeting to implement a policy change that can result in a cost saving.
“Councillor Christiansen wants to talk about more of a pay cut, and that's something that I'm definitely open to, but we'll see what the rest of council wants to say about that,” he said.
