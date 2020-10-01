The replacement of a 15-year-old street sweeper was approved during a regular City of Swift Current council meeting on Sept. 21, but there was a brief debate about the need for caution when such expenses for vehicle replacements are considered.
All council members supported the motion, but Councillor Ron Toles expressed some caution with regard to the future replacement of vehicles due to economic restraints.
“If something can last an extra year, I think we should make it last an extra year, but we'll see how that works,” he said. “But this one is going to be approved tonight and that's a necessary thing for our city.”
Councillor Ryan Plewis agreed with this sentiment, but felt it did not apply to the replacement of this vehicle and this will be a reasonable use of funds.
“I'm sure that the folks that run these units, if they're saying that it's exceeded it's service life and it's showing signs of fatigue, we don't want to be put in a position where we're looking for one of these units in an emergency basis,” he said. “It's better to have these things planned and I know that we do have a replacement schedule for these things as well.”
City General Manager of Corporate Services Kari Cobler told the meeting, which took place via video conference, that the 2005 Elgin Road Wizard is the oldest unit in the fleet and it is showing signs of fatigue. The City has a fleet of three street sweepers that are in regular use.
“Street sweepers are high maintenance units, since they are used in dust-filled environments and are in continuous operation for eight to nine months per year, resulting in a high degree of wear on parts,” she said. “In order to maintain the current level of service to businesses and residents, it is necessary to replace these units on a routine basis.”
An amount of $350,000 is available in the 2020 capital budget for a new street sweeper. The City received eight submissions to its request for proposals, but two proposals did not meet the specifications. The prices of the units in the other six proposals varied from a low of $294,150 to a high of just over $350,000.
The City selected a proposal from Raymax Equipment Sales Ltd. of Calgary to supply and deliver a 2020 Global M4 HSD sweeper at a total net cost, including trade-in, of $330,614 (PST included, GST excluded).
Cobler noted that the operational features of this sweeper exceeds the specifications of the other machines.
“This unit is the only purpose-built street sweeper, where the sweeper components are not added to a modified truck chassis,” she said. “With a stronger, unmodified frame, there is less fatigue on the unit, resulting in a longer life. The single engine design results in less maintenance and lower operating costs.”
The mid-cab design of this sweeper provides the best visibility for the operator. The large debris hopper means fewer stops will be required during the sweeping of streets to empty the hopper. There will be easy access to components to do maintenance, which will be done in the City service garage. The unit will therefore be out of service for a shorter time when maintenance and repairs are required.
