Various organizations will benefit from the distribution of assets that were used during the 2019 Western Canada Summer Games (WCSG) in Swift Current and area.
Councillors approved a resolution at a regular council meeting on Oct. 21 for the allocation of the different WCSG assets.
The WCSG took place from Aug. 9-18, and a variety of items were needed for the 16 different sports and cultural activities that were part of this multi-sport event.
“The process of planning, organizing and running the Games was a three-year effort coordinated by many people,” City Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus told the meeting. “During this time the Games collected many assets aside from the legacy projects associated with the Games.”
A tri-party agreement was signed between the provincial government, City of Swift Current and the host society after Swift Current won the bid to host the 2019 WCSG. This agreement included a provision to create a legacy committee, and all three parties were represented on this committee.
“As per the tri-party agreement, upon the conclusion of the Games, the host society is to submit to the City, for the approval of the City’s council, a list of all the Games assets along with the plans for distribution,” he explained.
The submission to the council meeting included a list of all the Games assets and the recommendations of the legacy committee for the allocation of each item.
“Some of these items have already been distributed, rather than bring them back from the venues to the warehouse,” Marcus noted. “For example, the items used for the field events at the high school were left at the school for use by the Swift Current Comprehensive High School (SCCHS) athletics program.”
Councillors approved the legacy committee’s recommendations and Mayor Denis Perrault felt it was pretty good news.
“They found some good uses for these items and keep them in the community,” he said.
The list of assets includes a variety of items that were used at different venues during the 2019 WCSG. A significant portion of the assets have been allocated to the high school, where the track and field events took place and where the athletes’ village was located.
The total value of track and field items allocated to the SCCHS athletics program is just over $6,000 and includes items such as lane baskets, lane markers, sector flags, a javelin cart, a discuss/shot put cart, display boards, distance indicators, high jump standards, and a high jump weather cover.
The kitchen at the high school was used to prepare meals for athletes, and the SCCHS food services program will receive several items, including a five-shelf wire shelving unit valued at $1,680. A similar shelving unit, valued at $840, will be given to Louie D’s Catering in recognition for providing outstanding service that went above and beyond the requirements of the catering contract.
Athletes were accommodated at the high school and O.M. Irwin School, and assets from the athletes’ village have been allocated to both schools. Each school will receive floor fans and student lounge chairs.
Most of the games that were purchased for athletes to play during their free time have been allocated to Irwin School and the remainder will go to The Center, which provides after-school programming for youth.
Several other sport organizations in the community will benefit from the distribution of WCSG assets. Swift Current Minor Baseball will receive baseballs valued at $500. Basketballs will be provided to the youth basketball program, Irwin School, and the Special Olympics basketball program.
The total value of items donated to the Swift Current Cycling Club is over $3,600. It will receive electric fence posts, a start ramp, and trail maintenance tools.
Soccer balls will be going to the SCCHS soccer program and the Swift Current Soccer Association. The Swift Current Soccer Association will also receive soccer corner flags, soccer nets, and one set of soccer portable goals valued at $4,439.
Softballs and other items have been allocated to girls’ minor softball and ladies’ softball. The Swift Current Barracudas Swim Club will receive a finish arch and open water swim buoys. An audio mixer will be used at the Swift Current Aquatic Centre.
The Junior SunDogs will receive volleyballs, and 96 tennis balls will be divided between schools in the Chinook School Division with tennis courts and City of Swift Current Community Services.
Several items used for beach volleyball was allocated to City of Swift Current Community Services. Items used for cultural events during the Games have been allocated to the City of Swift Current (fire pit and giant gold medal), Lyric Theatre (stage), and Kinetic Park (staging frames, step).
A Games garage sale took place for items that were not part of the asset distribution, but some of these items are still left over. It will be donated to schools, City of Swift Current Community Services, and other organizations, including the Salvation Army, MCC Thrift Store, Swift Current Scouts, and Southwest Amateur Radio Club.
