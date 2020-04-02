Spectators at various events have already benefitted from the enhanced video score clock at the Innovation Credit Union iPlex that was installed due to a purchase arrangement between the City of Swift Current and the Swift Current Broncos.
That deal between the two parties has now been formalized through a partnership agreement, which includes payment arrangements.
The agreement was approved by councillors during a special council meeting on March 27, which took place through an online web conference to comply with social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new video score clock was purchased in 2019 after the Broncos approached the City with a proposal for a 50 per cent cost sharing arrangement.
“That was a very positive step for our Swift Current Broncos to take in working with the City,” Mayor Denis Perrault said after the meeting. “In my opinion we got great bang for our buck. We've got a beautiful new score clock, we were able to use it during the Western Canada Summer Games, we were also able to use it during the CCA Finals for rodeo, and of course for the Broncos season.”
The City has already benefitted financially from the availability of the new video score clock during the CCA Finals rodeo.
“We've been paying quite a bit of money for rental of a score clock and we were going to do so for the next six years, because we have a contract with the CCA Finals,” he said. “So in our case we get to save money on renting. We also get the privilege of having a top-quality score clock in our facility and for our partner the Broncos. They get to be able to use that. That hopefully can generate some more revenue for them, and increase the fan experience. So definitely a total win-win situation.”
The Broncos will now be responsible for paying the club’s share of the cost upfront as a result of the signing of the agreement.
The total purchase price of the video score clock is $286,809.50 and the Broncos share is $145,259.75. The City owns the clock and video scoreboard, but the Broncos keeps ownership of the control system, which is used to control the production elements.
The Broncos will be responsible for any costs to purchase and install additional equipment for the production of video elements. It is also responsible for all costs associated with the game day production and the video production room.
The Broncos have the right to sell, produce and retain all revenue from the video elements that run on the top ring screens of the video score clock. The City will have the opportunity to generate revenue from these same video elements during special events operated and produced by the City.
The partnership agreement sets the useful life of the video score clock at 15 years. In case the clock is sold before this period has expired, the City will pay 33 per cent of the proceeds to the Broncos.
