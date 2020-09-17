September 28th to October 2nd will be Seniors’ Week in Swift Current, proudly sponsored by Connect Hearing. Seniors’ Week encourages all of us to come together to recognize how important seniors are every day in our community, and provides us with the opportunity to celebrate the many positive contributions seniors make, whether it is in the arts, culture, sport or community.
There are a wide variety of activities and programs for seniors to participate in throughout Seniors’ Week, and these activities will be offered free of charge during this week. Most of these activities can be enjoyed throughout the year on a regular basis in the City’s facilities.
We recommend that participants wear appropriate clothing, footwear, and bring a water bottle. Anyone aged 55 years and older is welcome
Participants are asked to follow the Provincial Health Guidelines regarding COVID-19. Anyone who has experienced COVID -19 symptoms, has been exposed to someone who is under investigation or has been confirmed of having COVID -19, or has returned from international travel in the past 14 days is asked to please not attend the activities.
