Following City of Swift Current council’s approval of both a Field House concept and an application for over 50 per cent project funding from the federal government through the Green & Inclusive Community Buildings Grant at a Special Meeting of Council held July 5, City Administration has released the conceptual renderings of the potential Field House.
“It is important for citizens to understand that these renderings provide us with an idea of what this facility could look like,” said Swift Current Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus.
“With that being said, further architectural and engineering analysis needs to take place before a final rendering can be completed, and this generally takes place once funding has been secured.”
Included in the conceptual renderings are potential exterior designs, site plans, and ground and upper floor plans.
The Main Floor of the Field House in this rendering would include an indoor soccer pitch which can be converted to courts for basketball and volleyball, a lobby, concession, change rooms, locker rooms, retractable seating and an atrium.
The Upper Floor would include a walking/running track overlooking the field, office space and a health and wellness centre.
While the approval to proceed with this concept and apply for funding was heavily debated in Council, the motion was ultimately passed by a vote of 5 – 2.
“Our next step is to develop our funding application,” said Marcus.
“There was a very short turnaround time for this grant opportunity, and these don’t come along very often, so we’ll cross our fingers and hope that the Government of Canada agrees that a facility like this is missing in our local region.”
