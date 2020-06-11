The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division is pleased to announce details of their 2020 summer programming for kids and families. Programs will begin on Monday, July 6th and run until Friday, August 21st.
“We are excited to be able to offer our Parks Play, Multi-Sport and Families in the Park programs this summer,” said the City’s Community Recreation Coordinator, Chris Keleher. “Due to COVID-19, restrictions and guidelines will be in place. New this summer is a mandatory pre-registration process. Registration numbers will be capped at 15 children for Parks Play and Multi-Sport and 10 families for Families in the Park.”
Keleher stressed the importance of not delaying registration, as spots are expected to fill quickly.
“Participation numbers for our Parks Play program are typically between 20 – 30 children per day, per park. Due to the smaller number of participant spaces available and the fact that children have been staying home to help flatten the curve, we expect spots to fill right away as parents are looking for activities for their children,” said Keleher.
Families who would like to register their children have two options to do so. Online registration is available via the Community Services Online Portal. If you would like to print and submit a paper copy, a form can be found at www.swiftcurrent.ca/summer, and it can be returned by email to communityservices@swiftcurrent.ca once completed. Please note that registration will not open until Monday June 15th at 8:00 AM. Registrations received prior to that date will not be considered.
For a full program schedule and more information, visit www.swiftcurrent.ca/summer.
