Three community organizations will benefit financially from a partnership between Great Plains College and Sask Masks. Each community group will receive a $500 donation from Sask Masks, who recently supplied a quantity of face masks to the college.
As part of the ‘Fall Re-Open Plan’, the college purchased a supply of face masks from Sask Masks to enhance the health and safety of staff, faculty and students. Seizing the opportunity presented by Sask Masks’ mission to support the community by investing all net proceeds from face mask sales, the West Central Crisis & Family Support Centre (Kindersley), Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre (Swift Current) and Warman Childcare Centre were identified as college partners who met the criteria for donations.
“The many positive community partners that we have is a major reason for our high level of learner success,” said Dianne Sletten, donor services coordinator with the college. “In addition to the health and safety emphasis in purchasing the face masks, we are thankful to Sask Masks for their commitment to financially assisting the community-based-organizations who provide such essential services to their residents.”
The West Central Crisis & Family Support Centre has partnered with the college’s adult basic education program within the community of Kindersley and surrounding areas, and supports the college’s referrals to their programming. In the midst of the current COVID situation, organizations such as these have provided even higher levels of benefits to their communities in addition to their regular programs.
Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre provides referrals to many programs at the college and provides support services to newcomer and International students. “We are grateful to the Great Plains College for recognizing the work that we do and for the selection as a recipient of the donation by Sask Masks,” said Icasiana de Gala, Executive Director at the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre. “This business student initiative is not only making Saskatchewan residents safer by providing personal protective equipment, but Sask Masks is also ensuring that non-profits benefit from the proceeds of their project. The Welcome Centre has recently expanded its location and future plans include the development of a commercial kitchen that will enable us to do more programs with our clients. This donation will help us equip this new kitchen.”
Warman Childcare Centre has provided practicum placement for the college’s students and provides childcare for many of the college’s staff and students. "We appreciate the donation from Sask Masks and will be using it to enhance our childcare programming at the centre," said Tammy Desrosiers, Director at the Warman Childcare Centre. "As well, thanks to the college for their strong relationship with us and for their local programming that focuses on early childhood education. Our staff and children benefit from the experienced instructors at the college."
Sask Masks is a university student-led initiative that was created at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their mission is twofold as it is not only helping to slow the spread of the coronavirus but also providing support to the community. They produce face masks for individuals and businesses while raising much-needed funds for charities under increased demand for their services by donating all net proceeds from their sales.
