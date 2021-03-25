A new downtown office location in Swift Current will make it easier for Community Futures Southwest to connect with small business clients.
The new office space is located in the Chinook Centre at #4 – 240 Central Avenue North in Swift Current’s downtown business area.
The organization celebrated its new office space with a ribbon cutting ceremony, March 18. Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley participated in the event with Community Futures Southwest General Manager Kara Thompson.
“This organization has been providing excellent service right here in Swift Current for 25 years,” Bridal said. “It's exciting to see that these services will continue in this new location here downtown.”
He added that Community Futures Southwest provides assistance to businesses beyond the city borders, and it is helping new and existing entrepreneurs throughout the region to develop business plans and access financial assistance, as well as deploying financial support to help communities and businesses grow and thrive.
“At the time like the present when both communities and businesses are experiencing economic difficulties as a result of this pandemic, the efforts of the general manager, Kara Thompson, and the entire board of directors is even more vital to see us through,” Bridal said. “I would like to thank each of you for your continued support to our local and our regional business communities.”
Hindley also expressed his appreciation for the work done by Community Futures Southwest during the past 25 years. He felt the new location in the downtown core will be an advantage to the organization’s work.
“It's about as close to a one-stop shop as I think you can get for any individual or business who might be looking at whether it's starting a new or expanding upon their existing footprint,” he said. “These have been challenges times, the last 12 months, no doubt about it, for a number of reasons and particularly for our business community, but I think there is reason for optimism now as we're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this pandemic.”
Thompson said it just made sense for Community Futures Southwest to move from its previous location on Chaplin Street East to the downtown business area, where it is now close to other financial institutions.
The new office is located near other organizations that Community Futures Southwest will work closely with. The Partners in Employment office is next door and the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre office is directly across the street. This ground-level office space also provides easy disability access.
Community Futures Southwest is sharing this office space with the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce. This arrangement has the benefit of sharing the cost of office rental expenses between two organizations, but Thompson said the main reason for doing this is the benefit of being able to work together with the business chamber.
“Me and Karla from the chamber started talking about it about a year ago and looked for locations and discussed it, and try to decide what both of us want to get out of the new location,” Thompson said. “So this year we were able to finally put the pieces together and make it work.”
Community Futures experienced a busy year during 2020, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're very proud of the year that we've had,” she said. “We were able to give back to the community and doing business retention projects. We were just so excited about helping small businesses and entrepreneurs in our region. … Being able to help out is what makes my job so much fun.”
Community Futures Southwest is coordinating the application procedures for funds from the federal government’s Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF), which is part of the federal COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.
“We started off the year with not the best situations for our economy and our small business, but it gave us the opportunity to help with RRRF dollars,” she said. “We were able to give that out this year, as well as we had some extra dollars to be able to put back in the community.”
Community Futures Southwest partner with the Swift Current & District Chamber of Commerce and United Way on business retention programs, and it is also working with the business chamber on a shop local campaign.
“So all in all, we had a really great year and we're excited being able to give back to Swift Current and our region,” she said.
Community Futures Southwest provided funding for 19 business loans at a total value of $852,000 and it also provided close to $50,000 to communities in the southwest for various improvement projects under the banner of the Refresh program.
For more information about Community Futures Southwest, visit the website www.cfsask.ca/southwest
