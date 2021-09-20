The Sr. Colts volleyball team travelled to Meadow Lake this past weekend and attended the 12 team Northern Classic tournament. In pool play the Colts lost their opening match to Lloydminister Comp in three sets but bounced back with wins over P.A. Carlton and P.A, St. Mary JV to end up second in their pool.
On Saturday in the playoffs the Colts beat Meadow Lake JV's and La Loche. This put them in the semi finals against the reigning gold medal champions Meadow Lake, in a tightly contested match the Colts came out on top with scores of 25-23, and 25 -22.
In the finals the Colts faced off against previously undefeated John Paul II Collegiate. The Colts pulled out a hard fought 3 set win 20-25, 25-23, 15-12. Next action for the Colts will be September 24th in their home tournament.
