Coaldale RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old female Zaybra Scout. Zaybra was reported missing this evening, September 20, 2019, by her Coaldale family when she did not return to her home from school this afternoon.
Zabra is wearing light colored blue jeans, blue runners and a black "dance image" jacket. She has a nose piercing.
Zaybra Scout is described as:
· Aboriginal;
· 5’7” tall;
· 115-120 lbs;
· Black hair; and
· Brown eyes
If you have any information on Zaybra Scout's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5000 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.P3Tips.com or by using "P3 Tips" app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.
