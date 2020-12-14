Pioneer Co-op is pleased to announce the opening of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at their Maple Creek and Wheatland Mall Gas Bars. These stations are part of Co-op Connect which is a network of electric vehicle fast-charging stations that are or will soon be available throughout Western Canada.
These DC fast charging stations (up to 100 kW) feature two universal standard connectors. Simply select your connector, choose your payment option, enter a phone number to text receipt (optional), confirm the charging cost and begin charging. Costs are based on charging time and vary by location. An idling fee may apply beginning 10 minutes after charging ends.
“Co-ops have been fuelling Western Canadians for generations,” says Larry Kozun, Pioneer Co-op CEO. “As technology advances, Pioneer Co-op will continue to meet the needs of our members and customers. It’s just another way that Pioneer Co-op is bringing people and communities together.”
In addition to the Maple Creek and Swift Current locations, Co-op Connect stations are scheduled to open in Whitewood, Regina and Moose Jaw this year. Medicine Hat, Carstairs, Olds, Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Brandon and Virden stations are scheduled to open in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.