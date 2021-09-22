CMHA Swift Current Executive Director Todd Vallee digs into a chunk of sod during the sod-turning ceremony, Sept. 13. Standing in the background, from left to right, Rebbeca Rackow and Dave Nelson (both CMHA Saskatchewan Division), Don Robinson (CMHA Swift Current Board Chair), Al Bridal (Swift Current Mayor), Everett Hindley (Swift Current MLA), and Patti Dekowny (Saskatchewan Health Authority).