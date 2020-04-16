The need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic presents real challenges for non-profit organizations who offer outreach and support services in a community.
Staff at the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Swift Current branch have made various changes to their delivery system and they are still continuing to provide services to members.
The regular programming at the clubhouse was temporarily suspended on March 17 to adhere to public health restrictions and to ensure the safety of staff and clientele during the pandemic.
The vocational program and all other activities for members have come to the halt, but CMHA Swift Current Executive Director Jacqui Williams said they felt it was still important to continue the meal program in a revised format.
“We see that as a need with a lot of our members,” she said. “Some of them are really dependent upon this meal program. So it's important that we provide that.”
It is now only a to-go lunch service and members can pick up their meals between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. This arrangement has another important benefit.
“That provides us with an opportunity to do a quick check-in and see how they're doing,” she said.
Individuals who are struggling to cope with the changes caused by the pandemic restrictions will be provided with an opportunity to have a supportive listening meeting with a staff member.
“We also have a call-out service to our members, where we are trying to touch base with our members to see how they're doing,” she said.
Williams is grateful for the support that the revised meal program has received from the local business community, which are still giving a helping hand while they are also affected by the pandemic.
“A lot of the restaurants, as they were shutting down, were very generous with their food,” she said. “So we were able to get a lot of fresh food out to members in the early days. We had a substantial amount of food come in and we had to process all that food and get it out and a lot of it had to be delivered. So we've managed to keep relatively busy with all of this.”
The meal program also received funding from the United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund. The United Way was able to provide this support after receiving a $2,000 donation from W.W. Smith Insurance Ltd.
Participants in the various programs and services offered by CMHA Swift Current have to adapt to the temporary suspension of these activities. Williams said members are trying to cope as best as they can with the situation.
“I think people are doing as well as could be expected,” she mentioned. “However, everyone has concerns. They're concerned about how long will this go on for. Our older members are concerned about the impact on their health, should they contract COVID-19. It's a concern for everyone, but I think for our older members it's a more prevalent concern. Some people are struggling with just the isolation, because we were a big part of their day.”
The pandemic is naturally also a cause of concern for staff, who are concerned about the impact that the situation might have on them as well as on the people they are trying to support.
“The staff are showing up every day and doing their best, but we are also struggling with the reality of this pandemic and we are struggling to ensure that our members are taken care of through this,” she said. “We do deal quite often with a very vulnerable sector, and people coming out at the other end of this and still being healthy and still being mentally well is really important to us. It's nice to provide as much support as possible and we're doing the best we can under the conditions we're under.”
CMHA Swift Current is a non-profit organization and it is therefore important to raise awareness and funds through different events during the year. The pandemic restrictions will have an impact on some activities that will not take place during the next few months.
The Spring Fling fundraiser that was planned for April and the Mayor’s Luncheon in May were both cancelled. The cancellation of Frontiers Days in June will have an impact on CMHA Swift Current, because it is a beneficiary of the funds raised at the kick-off pancake breakfast. On the positive side the funding support from the provincial government will still continue.
“The health authority is one of our funders and they have assured us that our funding with them will continue,” she said. “So that's helpful to know that funding is still going to come in, and that will help with general operations.”
