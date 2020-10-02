The City of Swift Current would like to notify residents and motorists about the construction taking place on Lee Bridge resulting in a street closure on Perth Drive from October 6th to October 9th, 2020. Detours will be in place for local traffic.
Lee Bridge is undergoing a bridge deck replacement.
Drivers should exercise caution, follow detours, or plan an alternate route during this time.
