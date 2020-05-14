The City of Swift Current would like to see more residents sign up for the local emergency alert notification system.
The importance of emergency preparedness and workplace safety was highlighted during the regular City council meeting on May 4, which took place via video conference.
Ed Fonger, the City’s occupational health and safety and emergency measures (OHS/EMS) coordinator made a presentation to the meeting and council proclaimed the week of May 3-9 as NAOSH and Emergency Preparedness Week in Swift Current.
He spoke about the importance of North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week to promote safe workplaces and communities. He noted that emergencies can occur anywhere and anytime, which requires basic emergency preparedness by everyone.
Residents should therefore make a plan to be ready for an emergency and they need to get an emergency kit with basic supplies that will allow them to be self sufficient for at least 72 hours.
Fonger also suggested that residents should sign up for Swift Current Alerts, the local emergency notification system, and they can also download the SaskAlert app on their phones.
“Remember, we cannot warn you if we cannot contact you,” he emphasized.
Mitch Minken, the City’s general manager of infrastructure and operations, referred to the need for more residents to subscribe to Swift Current Alerts when he spoke to media during a video conference briefing after the council meeting.
“We would like to see that build out a lot better,” he noted. “It gives us the opportunity to broadcast out some emergency situations that would affect our local residents within a smaller portion of the city.”
He noted that the Swift Current Alerts system can be used for various other situations in addition to alerts that might be issued by the Swift Current Fire Department. For example, it can be useful for issuing public drinking water advisories for an area of the city larger than just a few streets.
“In the past we had all of the Highland subdivision put on a public drinking water advisory because of a low-pressure situation. and it's very difficult for us to get that information out,” he said. “That tool was really brought on board to help us with that.”
Swift Current Alerts can also be used to provide residents with information about other emergency situations such as power outages, but the system will only be useful if more people are signed up.
“Those are the kind of emergency information that we can provide to the citizens of Swift Current if we have a little more uptake and people would sign up for that system,” he said. “We'll be able to be more effective in communicating with our citizens on that information.”
Alerts will only be issued through this system to residents when there is an emergency system that is taking place or is about to occur that might affect them.
“It's occasionally,” he said. “We don't want to be blasting out all the time on it and bothering people. It's intended to be there for a larger type event.”
Alerts through this emergency notification system can be issued in a targeted manner, which means that information about an incident such as a boiled water advisory will only be issued to residents in the affected area of the city.
Residents can sign up for Swift Current Alerts through the City website (www.swiftcurrent.ca). There is a link to emergency alerts on the main page of the City website.
“You just click on there,” he said. “You have the choice of how you want to be notified, either by e-mail or by landline or by cell. So you can take it as a call or you could take it as a text or an e-mail, whichever way you like. There's lots of flexibility with the system.”
