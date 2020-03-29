The City of Swift Current’s Community Services Division would like to advise citizens that the Kiwanis Sk8 Park is closed to the public, effective immediately.
“We are taking this step to increase social distancing among members of the public,” said Jim Jones, the City’s General Manager of Community Services. “With the warm weather we are experiencing, we are seeing a high number of individuals and families utilizing the skateboard park. We are asking citizens to stay off of this facility in the name of public safety.”
In addition, the City, along with the Chinook School Division, is recommending that individuals do not use public playground equipment at parks and schools in the community for the time being. Playground equipment poses difficulties with social distancing, and it is possible that flat surfaces on this equipment can lead to the transmission of COVID-19.
The City would like to thank the community for its patience as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
