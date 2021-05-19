The City of Swift Current has renewed the contract with SaskAbilities Swift Current branch to operate the public and paratransit services for the period 2021-2025.
Council members approved the five-year transit operational contract during a regular council meeting, May 3.
SaskAbilities Swift Current branch has been providing the operational services for the Access Transit service since 2006 and the non-profit organization has also been operating the Swift Transit public transit system since its launch in April 2015.
Mayor Al Bridal said during an online media briefing after the council meeting that the renewal of the transit operational contract for a five-year period is an indication of the City’s commitment to the service.
“The transit system, if you look at how much it costs, it was $431,000, well over $400,000,” he mentioned. “It's a very expensive system, but many of our citizens use it. …So I think you can likely be assured it's going to be around for quite some time. Even thought we're going to have questions about the expense, trust me. It is expensive, but it provides such a service that we likely continue to need it.”
City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken noted during the meeting that the Swift Transit and Access Transit services are offered to residents as an affordable, accessible option for commuting and it provides an important component to the quality of life in the community.
“These services are accessed most often by those without a personal vehicle, those who choose not to drive, and by our senior population,” he said. “Access Transit is also offered for those with mobility challenges who become registered with the service, as a curb-to-curb, appointment-based transportation option.”
SaskAbilities Swift Current branch expressed interest to continue to provide these services when the previous contract was due for renewal. The agreement is based on cost of services plus an administration fee.
The annual cost of the contract for 2021 is $425,000 or $35,417 per month. The contract will have an increase of one per cent per year on the wages and benefits portion only. The annual cost of the project in 2025 will be $439,247 or $36,604 per month.
Council approves paving and concrete program contract:
Council members approved the contract for the 2021 paving and sidewalk rehabilitation program during the May 3 council meeting.
All local paving contractors were notified of this contract opportunity, but the City only received one proposal from Mobile Paving Ltd. The contract was therefore awarded to this Swift Current company at a cost of $994,773.01 (PST included, GST excluded). The City’s budget for 2021 paving and concrete projects include a contingency reserve of $133,226.99 for any potential changes in the estimated quantities for material.
City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken said there are approximately 150 kilometres of roadway in Swift Current. The City will usually complete between 1.5 to 2.5 kilometres of paved street rehabilitation each year. The 2021 contract will result in work being carried out at seven locations representing a total distance of one kilometre.
“Every year the City initiates a rehabilitation program based on the condition assessment to provide safety for street users, to maximize the life of a street and to minimize long-term costs related to full road reconstruction,” he explained. “The lifespan of a paved street is typically 20 to 30 years. The optimal time for rehabilitation is while the surface is still in fair condition.”
Councillor Ryan Plewis expressed concern that the distance of work completed annually is too low to keep up with the level of deterioration of streets and sidewalks.
“If we typically do 1.5 to 2.5 kilometres of rehabilitation in any given year, that's anywhere between 60 years and 100 years before we get around to rehabilitating all of the paved streets in the city,” he noted.
He acknowledged that asphalt is expensive and the cost to carry out the rehabilitation of city streets are therefore high, but he felt the City will have to consider the allocation of more funds for this purpose in future years.
“We're not getting to the spot where we're at the optimal time for rehabilitation if we're following this schedule,” he said. “So I want people to be aware I think that this is maybe a conversation that needs to happen around council tables at some time in the future about setting a bit more of an aggressive agenda around rehabilitation of roadways.”
Mayor Al Bridal felt this concern over the rate of rehabilitation work was a valid point, but he also was of the opinion that Swift Current streets are in better shape than streets in other Saskatchewan cities.
“I know we only get one to 1.5 kilometres a year, but I have to hand it to our engineering staff for picking the right kilometres to do,” he said. “Obviously someone goes around, I mean it doesn't just happen, someone goes around and inspects all the streets and I'm very impressed with the engineering staff for inspecting the streets and getting the ones repaired that need repair, because compare us to other cities and we look a lot better than a lot of other cities in western Canada.”
Council approves tender for Stockade floor replacement:
Council awarded the tender for the replacement of the floor inside the Stockade building at Kinetic Park to Centaur Products Inc. of Saskatoon at a total cost of $265,190.10 (GST and PST included).
Six bids were received and the Centaur Products bid was not the lowest, but City administration felt it will offer the best value. The company will be installing Pulastic flooring, which is a high-performance synthetic sports flooring system.
“Enhanced safety, increased comfort, reduced fatigue, fantastic game play response and low total cost of ownership are features of the pour and play flooring system,” City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones told the meeting.
The City’s evaluation team for this tender checked the references for this company and the flooring system, and it felt this floor will serve user groups of the Stockade very well. The current floor has been in use since 2007, when the Swift Current Soccer Association purchased a used indoor floor from the Soccer Centre in Regina.
“This floor has served the Stockade well, but is at the end of its life,” he said. “The floor is slippery, dirty, faded, and a cupping effect has occurred that creates an uneven surface to play on.”
The City will use provincial funding receiving through the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP) to pay for this project. The expected installation date of the new floor is July 19 and the work will be completed by Aug. 20.
Aquatic Centre lighting project completed under budget:
Council members welcomed the good news in a report presented at the May 3 council meeting, which indicated the project to install new lighting fixtures at the Aquatic Centre will be under budget by approximately $70,000.
City General Manager of Community Services Jim Jones said the bidding process was very competitive and there were 12 bidders for this project. The project was awarded to Melhoff Electric of Swift Current.
“A lot of local companies wanted the business, and we're very lucky to get where we're at and we'll take that, because that's the process that we went through,” he said. “It was really unique to see that when we had our purchase department did all of the reference checks and every reference check came back outstanding, and that's what we like to see from our local providers. It makes it very difficult, because we would like to give it to all local providers, but we're very happy with the bids that we received.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.