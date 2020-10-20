The City of Swift Current is renewing the contract for the operation of the West landfill’s non-hazardous industrial waste cell with the existing operator.
Councillors approved the new five-year contract agreement with Tervita Corporation during a regular council meeting on Oct. 5, which took place via video conference.
The current five-year contract will expire on Dec. 31 and the new contract will be effective on Jan. 1, 2021.
The city’s non-hazardous industrial waste cell at the West landfill was opened in 2003 and there was a cell expansion in 2013. Newalta Corporation operated the waste cell since its original opening. The contract remained with this company until 2018, when it merged with Tervita Corporation.
The contract was therefore continued by Tervita Corporation, which is a public company with headquarters in Calgary. It specializes in energy and environmental waste services.
The City collects a per tonne licensing fee from the waste operator for the use of the facility. The new agreement includes higher fees that will increase by 3.6 per cent in 2021 and thereafter by two per cent per annum for the remaining years of the contract.
“The revenue received with this new contract will continue to offset costs associated with the development of the industrial landfill, while providing a valued service to the southwest region,” City General Manager of Infrastructure and Operations Mitch Minken told the meeting.
He noted that Tervita Corporation has been a good partner and the company has been able to increase landfill usage since the merger with Newalta Corporation.
“We're actually in really good shape in terms of cost recovery,” he said during a media briefing after the council meeting. “That expansion in 2013 was I believe about a $700,000 spend and we're collecting somewhere in the neighbourhood of around $400,000 a year in here with some operational expenses that we have. We have to maintain the roadways and the West landfill itself and run the scale houses as part of those collections. So we're actually in really good shape when we renegotiated this contract back in 2015. It put the City in a really good place.”
The West landfill is located eight kilometres west of Swift Current. The non-hazardous industrial waste cell provides an important service to the oil and gas sector in the region.
“As far as non-hazardous waste cells, this is pretty exclusive,” he said. “There are a couple of hazardous waste cells around the southwest, but we're one of the very few here in the southwest that services the oil and gas sector.”
The expansion of the non-hazardous industrial waste cell in 2013 will increase the lifespan of this cell for several years.
“It should provide an additional 15 years time from the time that we expanded it,” Minken noted. “So we've got a bit of time yet. It depends on the usage of course. We saw some reduction a couple of years ago as the oil and gas sector fell off a little bit, because that's really what it services. However, this year amazingly enough has been quite a strong year for that one, but we should be good for another close to 10 years with the existing expansion.”
