A new piece of equipment will ensure a safe landing for aircraft on a clean runway at the Swift Current Airport during winter months.
Councillors approved the purchase of a towable runway sweeper at a regular council meeting, Oct. 7.
Mitch Minken, the City’s general manager of infrastructure and operations, noted that a fleet of equipment is used for airfield maintenance and winter operations.
“Some aircraft, including small business jets, require a particularly clean runway surface to operate during winter months,” he said.
The City is currently using a snowplow truck, an industrial snow blower, a tractor-mounted broom, and a mobile unit to apply a runway de-icing agent. The existing system is more time consuming, because each operation must be carried out separately. The towable runway sweeper will make it possible to get more done at the same time.
“What this will allow us to do is to run the plow truck with the towable sweeper behind it, allowing us to plow and sweep in the same operation, where today we would have to do that in two separate passes or two separated pieces of equipment,” he explained. “And our sweeper is due for replacement. It's basically worn out, so it needs to be replaced anyway. This was a good opportunity to gain some efficiencies with one of the new pieces of equipment.”
The City’s 2019 capital budget included an amount of $325,000 for the purchase of a towable runway sweeper to replace the tractor-mounted broom, but the price of all four tenders was higher than this amount.
Two of the tenders, including the lowest one, did not meet tender specifications. The two remaining tenders were close in price, with a price difference of $5,300. The City decided to purchase the higher priced 2019 SW425HF sweeper from Tenco Incorporated at a cost of $364,110 (PST included, GST excluded), because it has beneficial operational features such as hydrostatic drive and wireless control.
“The guy running the plow truck has control over it with a Wi-Fi remote control,” Minken said. “He can turn the broom on and off and speed it up. So he can do that whole operation at once.”
The additional funds for this capital purchase will be allocated from the surplus in the City’s chargeable equipment replacement fund reserve. This reserve fund was created about six years ago as part of the City’s new financial strategy, and the money from a one per cent tax increase was used to build up the fund.
“Over the past six or seven years that it's been in place, we haven't used the entirety of the fund for replacing equipment,” he said. “There's a small surplus in there. So when we run in issues like this, we have a little bit of money to work with to ensure that we get our equipment replacement done.”
The activity at the Swift Current Airport does not change much from summer to winter, but the main difference is the requirement to keep the runway clear and safe for aircraft to land in the winter months.
“They have to make sure it is clean and then we have to traction test to make sure that it's not icy, so that the planes can come in and brake,” he said. “We have a vehicle that is set up with a decelerometer. So basically, you go out at a certain speed and hit the brakes, and the instruments in the vehicle tell you whether it's dry or not, and what the traction level is.”
The lifespan of the new towable runway sweeper will be around 15 to 20 years, which is similar to a lot of other heavy-duty equipment used by the City.
The purchase of the runway sweeper is part of the City’s broader goal to implement ongoing improvements at the airfield.
“As you've seen and you will see depending on where things go with budget presentation, we are doing a master plan for the airport right now,” he said. “So that's just looking at the overall bigger picture longer term, what kind of things would be done out at the airport. There are some maintenance items that we will be bringing forth. We just did a slurry seal on the entire runway. So keeping that runway in good shape and doing the maintenance things so that we can extend the life of the airport.”
