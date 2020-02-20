The City of Swift Current is hoping it will be third time lucky to receive grant funding for the construction of an integrated leisure facility.
Councillors approved a motion at a regular council meeting on Feb. 10 to support a grant funding application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) for the construction of an integrated leisure facility with an aquatic centre, field house and atrium.
The City’s previous federal grant applications for this project in 2009 and 2015 were unsuccessful. Council members expressed excitement about another opportunity and spoke about the importance of being successful this time.
Mayor Denis Perrault felt the application can be successful if the submission package highlights broad support in the community and region for the project.
“I believe sincerely that this is our chance,” he said. “This is one of the few occasions in our history since ’09 that the federal government has included recreation as a point of funding. … That’s how we’re able to do this, if we can pitch this as a southwest initiative rather than just as a Swift Current initiative. I do believe that is our best chance to get this funding.”
He sent letters to 115 municipalities in the southwest in the week before the meeting to ask for letters of support for the project. He will also be asking for similar letters of support from the school divisions, the Saskatchewan Health Authority, as well as Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley and Cypress Hills-Grasslands MP Jeremy Patzer.
Councillor Ryan Plewis asked residents to support this application, because it will not be possible to construct an integrated leisure facility in Swift Current without grant funding.
“Go to whoever you can think of and tell them the City of Swift Current needs to be accepted for this grant,” he said. “If you want this facility to happen, we need you to get after it and make it happen, because this is an opportunity that would be not just important, but essential if we’re going to have one of these facilities.”
He felt the construction of a multifunctional leisure facility in Swift Current will have many benefits. It will help to make the city more attractive for business investment.
“For us to be able to attract new industry to Swift Current, this is extremely important, because when large companies look at our community, they’re checking boxes too of all the things they want to see,” he said. “Can they get enough employees, can they keep those employees happy. Happy employees stay at the jobs they’re at. Those things matter.”
He added that an integrated leisure facility will help to retain existing residents and they will then spend their dollars locally.
“I don’t know how many friends I have who may go to Medicine Hat to go watersliding for the weekend,” he said. “When they go away for the weekend to go watersliding, they’re probably doing a little bit of shopping, they’re going to restaurants and spend money in hotels. Those sort of facilities in our community aren’t just expenses, they’re also ways for us to draw new investment, new opportunity, new people, new diversity into our community, and that’s something that keeps our community strong.”
Councillor George Bowditch said he wants to see the construction of this leisure facility in the city, because it will be beneficial to the community as well as the entire region.
“I’ve been really encouraged and really pushed on by many, many citizens within the city to improve our leisure facilities,” he mentioned. “The more you think about it, the more you want to see the future of Swift Current and to be able to stay in Swift Current, and one of the biggest things is if you’ve got a good recreation facility. … I have not heard anybody negative towards it and everybody I’ve talked to, I’ve said there are big dollars involved, but they say we got to have it.”
ICIP is a cost-shared infrastructure funding program between the federal government, provinces and territories that will assist local authorities with infrastructure projects. ICIP is providing $479.7 million in federal funding under the community culture and recreation grant. This is the grant category under which the City will submit the application for the integrated leisure facility. The closing date for applications is March 31.
Successful projects in Saskatchewan will receive up to 73.33 per cent of funding from the federal and provincial governments. This will be a major benefit for the City of Swift Current if its application is approved, because it will then only be responsible for 26.7 per cent of the cost of the integrated leisure facility. A condition of ICIP funding is that a project must be completed by March 31, 2027.
The City will use debt to pay for its portion of the project cost, and municipal taxes will fund the ongoing operational and maintenance cost of the facility.
Tim Marcus, the City’s chief administrative officer, said after the meeting there will also be a cost saving due to the closure of the existing aquatic centre, which is very costly to run.
The original plans for an integrated leisure facility included an art gallery and a public library, but the City has reviewed the design to make the project more affordable.
“This time around we’ve gone back to the drawing board and scaled it down,” he said. “We’re just asking for the field house, the atrium and the aquatic centre. So we’ll do the library, art gallery and some of the other ancillary services that were in the original plan at a later date.”
Marcus was still waiting for an updated cost estimate of the project that will be used in the ICIP grant application. Previous estimates ranged anywhere from $50 million to over $120 million, depending on who provided the project quotation.
“I will have a better idea in a couple weeks, when our consultant comes back with some costs,” he said. “The most expensive piece would be the leisure aquatic facility, just because of the size of the pools and all the pumps and stuff necessary to run that. The field house is basically an open-air area, open-span building. On a square footage basis, it’s much cheaper to build.”
