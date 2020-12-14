The City of Swift Current wishes to advise all City Utility Customers that they will be receiving a ten per cent reduction in electricity charges for one year, effective starting with the City’s December 2020 utility billing cycle. This reduction program aligns with the identical program being offered to SaskPower customers across the province by the Government of Saskatchewan.
“Beginning with our December 2020 utility billing cycle, our City Utility customers will automatically receive a 10% rebate on their monthly electricity consumption,” said Kari Cobler, the City’s General Manager of Corporate Services. “Customers should note that this rebate applies to electricity consumption only, and not to other Utility charges, sales taxes or the Carbon Tax.”
The Electricity Rebate Program covers electricity charges from December 1, 2020 to November 30, 2021 and will be noted on every customer’s Utility Bill. The program does not come at a cost to the City’s Light & Power Utility, as the costs of the rebate will be covered by SaskPower.
“Especially during this time of economic uncertainty, we believe both our residential and commercial utility customers will benefit greatly from this rebate,” said Cobler. “As always, City Light & Power keeps its rates in line with those of SaskPower to create a level playing field for customers across the province, regardless of their utility provider. We’d like to extend our appreciation to the Government of Saskatchewan for extending this program to all residents.”
City Utility customers who have questions or concerns regarding the rebate program can contact Customer Service by telephone at 306.778.2731 or via email at customerservice@swiftcurrent.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.