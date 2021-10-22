Following the recent announcements of updated COVID-19 policies both for User Groups to rent City facilities and for City staff who report to work, Tim Marcus, the City’s Chief Administrative Officer, today provided updates on both policies.
“City Administration has been working with City Council throughout the pandemic to ensure that our policies and procedures remain current with provincial health guidelines as set out by the Chief Medical Health Officer,” said Marcus. “We have to be willing to adapt as things change, and we’ve certainly learned that things can change fast in a pandemic situation.”
Recreational Facility Guidelines
Marcus explained that the City’s policy regarding recreational facility rentals follows Saskatchewan Health Authority guidelines, while including language that allows User Groups that rent the facilities to place further restrictions on attendance, at their discretion.
“Our policy follows the guidelines put forward by the Government of Saskatchewan to the letter, while allowing individual User Groups to enhance restrictions if they choose to do so. The City does not have the resources to enforce further, non-mandated restrictions at our facilities; however, should the provincial guidelines change, we will adapt to those changes.”
COVID-19 Rapid Testing for City Staff
Marcus also elaborated on the City’s new COVID-19 Rapid Testing policy for staff who are unable to provide proof of vaccination in order to report for work duties. The new policy will officially come into effect in early November, and City staff will be required to provide proof of full vaccination or submit to weekly COVID-19 Rapid Testing.
“As a Municipal Government, the City is considered an essential service, which allows us to access the rapid testing kits at no cost,” said Marcus. “We do not have an endless supply, however, and like virtually all other cities in Saskatchewan, we will be reviewing this policy every 60 days to ensure it is effective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.