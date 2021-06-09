The City of Swift Current joined communities across the province and Canada in lowering flags to honour the memory of the Kamloops residential school victims.
The lowering of the flags at City Hall in downtown Swift Current took place on May 31. The flags were to remain half-mast for 215 hours until June 9.
The City’s response came after an official announcement by the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation on May 27 that the remains of 215 children were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School through the use of ground-penetrating radar.
Swift Current City councillors reacted to the discovery of the mass grave site during a regular council meeting, May 31.
“This is a situation where words really fail me,” Councillor Ryan Switzer said. He expressed his feelings about the need for reconciliation by referring to the words of former Tragically Hip lead singer Gord Downie at the time of the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation.
“The last 150 years aren't as much worth celebrating as we think, but the next 150 years can be years of building an actual nation,” Downie said. “Imagine if they were part of us and we them, how incredibly cool that would make us. It will take 150 years or seven generations to heal the wound of the residential school. To become a country and truly call ourselves Canada, it means we must become one. We must walk down the path of reconciliation from now on together and forever.”
Switzer concluded his remarks by expressing thanks towards everybody involved in the decision to lower the flags at City Hall.
“The commemoration is there and it's time for action,” he said.
Councillor Leanne Tuntland-Wiebe is the City’s representative on the Truth and Reconciliation Committee of Swift Current. She read an official statement on behalf of this committee about residential school victims.
“The Truth and Reconciliation Committee of Swift Current stands in solidarity with the City of Swift Current and the nation for lowering Canadian flags in memory of the unaccounted residential school children who lost their lives,” she said. “The discovery of the bodies of 215 indigenous children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian residential school in B.C. has reaffirmed the genocide of indigenous children in Canada.”
The statement noted that the lowering of flags is done in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools, for those who never returned, and in honour of the families whose lives were forever changed.
“Let us take some time to think about the genocide of so many indigenous and Métis children, let us not forget that previous Canadian government policies to annihilate the culture and language of indigenous children and their families lead to this sad and horrific human disaster,” the statement said. “Let us remember that lost children and their families, and make a personal commitment to let no government in Canada adapt policies that do not treat all people with respect and dignity.”
The statement concluded by re-affirming the committee’s goal to continue efforts to promote reconciliation in Swift Current.
“The members of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee are committed to making a difference and assist in the healing journey,” Tuntland-Wiebe said. “We know that healing cannot happen without acknowledging and understanding the truth, and must be followed by action.”
Mayor Al Bridal said it is time for everyone as Canadians to take a serious look at how they treat others and he also spoke about the duty of elected officials.
“We need to take a serious look and treat everybody the same, no matter what their skin colour is, no matter what their nationality is, no matter what their sexuality is,” he mentioned. “And it’s something that we need to as leaders in our community to make sure we're always leading that way. We need to push our provincial and our federal elected officials to do the exact same.”
He added that the 215 unmarked graves at the former Kamloops residential schools indicates that there were those who felt indigenous people did not matter, but they were wrong.
“They do, and they do just as much as each one of us matter and just as much as the indigenous people matter today,” he said. “And so I just would like to make a call to our elected officials that are senior to us to show respect to all and we need to do the same thing, which I believe we are doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.