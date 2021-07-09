The City of Swift Current is pleased to announce that, in line with the Government of Saskatchewan lifting most COVID-19 restrictions as of Sunday, July 11th, City facilities and programs will see a return to normal effective Monday, July 12th as they reopen. The lone exception will be Fairview Pool, which will see a phased approach to increased capacity as a result of pre-scheduled staffing levels that were based on previous restrictions. As a result, Fairview Pool will open to full capacity by Monday, July 26th.“This has been a long time coming for all of us,” said Swift Current Mayor Al Bridal. “Thanks to the diligence and sacrifices of our citizens over the past 16 months, we are able to lift masking guidelines at all of our City-operated facilities, as well as within our summer programming. It will be great to see your smiling faces once again.”In addition to the removal of mandatory masking, barriers at workstations, tracking and tracing measures and gathering limitations will be lifted, while all City facilities will return to normal operating hours, and all recreational facilities will return to standard facility capacities and booking/rental operations. Sanitizations stations will remain in place, and all City staff, as well as facility patrons, will be encouraged to continue to stay home if COVID-19, flu- or cold-like symptoms are present.Changes to Summer Programming will also come into effect as of Monday. The Parks Play and Families In The Park programs will be offering drop-in programming, with pre-registration no longer mandatory. The Zone program will move to drop-in as well, from Monday to Thursday afternoon. The Multi-Sport program will remain a pre-registration only program.“I’d like to thank our City staff for their efforts to keep each other and our valued customers safe, while at the same time delivering essential services to our community,” said Swift Current Chief Administrative Officer Tim Marcus. “If the last year-plus has taught us anything, it’s that there is no challenge too great for this community to overcome.
City of Swift Current facilities and programs to see restrictions removed July 12
- Contributed
-
-
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Maverick Foothills names Wylie as candidate to challenge incumbent
- City of Swift Current facilities and programs to see restrictions removed July 12
- Pair from Calgary arrested: charged with numerous drug offences, assault on police officers
- Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisory issued for Acadia Valley Reservoir
- Cabinet changes support economic recovery and renewal; Schow gets new role
- Grieving families highlight devastating impact of addiction crisis in Swift Current
- Cypress County councillor elected to FCM board
- Search continues for rest of pre-historic reptile skeleton in SW Sask
Most Popular
Articles
- Grieving families highlight devastating impact of addiction crisis in Swift Current
- Oil and gas companies should be held accountable for 50 billion dollar cleanup, says ALDP report
- US military harvesting solar energy in space and beaming it to earth
- Search continues for rest of pre-historic reptile skeleton in SW Sask
- PBO says firearms buyback program three times government estimate
- Field program will gather more information about invasive Prussian carp in Saskatchewan
- Raising of large tent creates excitement for Shakespeare festival in Swift Current
- Pair from Calgary arrested: charged with numerous drug offences, assault on police officers
- Raymond-Magrath RCMP respond to fatal collision involving a pedestrian and semi-tractor
- Swift Current Municipal Detachment busy right after Canada Day
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.